Santa Rosa sheriff tests positive for COVID-19 after attendance at conference

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County sheriff tested positive for COVID-19 after his attendance at the Sheriffs’ Conference, say the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO).

The following press release is from SRCSO:

“There has been several questions related to Sheriff Bob Johnson’s attendance at the Florida Sheriff’s Association Conference where attendee’s later tested positive for COVID. We want to share this.

Sheriff Johnson did attend the Sheriff’s Conference. During the conference, Sheriff Johnson followed CDC Guidelines of practicing social distancing and the utilization of PPE (mask). Just after the Sheriff’s return from the conference, he felt a bit under the weather and decided to proactively test for COVID. The test returned positive.

The results of the test do not indicate where or how the virus was contracted. Our office has had members test positive before the Sheriff’s departure to the conference.

More importantly, Sheriff Johnson is doing extremely well and is currently quarantined at his residence.

We want to share our thoughts and prayers to those members of our Agency who are currently having difficulties with their illnesses.”

