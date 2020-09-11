Santa Rosa Schools to provide free meals for children

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County School District and food service management company Sodexo are partnering to provide free meals at no cost to children 18 and younger. The free meal program will continue operating until Dec. 31, or until funding is exhausted.

Service under this new program will start at our brick-and-mortar schools on Monday, Sept. 14, and for children not attending brick-and-mortar schools, it will begin on Thursday, Sept. 17, at curbside pickup locations. The following applies to curbside pickup:

• For parents/guardians to pick up meals without children present they must go to a school office

for verification to receive a voucher to be presented at meal pickup. Valid forms of identification include school identification card, child’s passport, government-issued child identification card, or any document proving parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree; doctor, clinic, or hospital record; religious record; or daycare center record

• Thursday will be the only day for curbside pick-up 7 days of meals to include 7 breakfasts and 7

lunches will be provided.

• Curbside meals are available to anyone 18 years old and younger, including virtual student, distance learners, homeschoolers and visitors to Santa Rosa County.

• In order to assist the district in preparing adequate number of meals, it is requested that meals

be pre-ordered by texting srccurbside to 82257 by Tuesday of each week.

Sites for curbside pickup are:

• Berryhill Elementary School “Bus Loop” 7:30am-8:30am

• Avalon Middle School “Bus Loop” 7:00am-8:00am

• Jay Elementary School “School Street” 8:00am-9:00am

• Chumuckla Elementary School “Parent Pick up” 8:00am-8:30am

• Central School “East Side Pick-up” 8:30am-9:30 am

• King Middle School “Parent pick up” 8:30am-9:30am

• Holley Navarre Intermediate “Back of Cafeteria” 7:45am-8:45am

• Gulf Breeze Elementary “Back of Cafeteria” 8:45am-9:30am

• Oriole Beach Elementary “front of school” 8:30am-9:30am

For information visit www.santarosa.k12.fl.us/blog/2020/09/10/freemeals

