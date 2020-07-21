Santa Rosa School District delays start of school, adds remote option

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School superintendent shared a plan to start the fall semester two weeks later than normal.
The plan states students will start back August 24 with some changes to help control the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick says they will be implementing a mask mandate. Parents should send students to school with mask.
They will have the option for remote, virtual or traditional options. Parents will need to decide what their student is doing by August 3.
The school board will vote on this plan Thursday.
