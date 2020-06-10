Santa Rosa Island Authority planning modified Pensacola Beach Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Island Authority has announced it plans to move forward with a modified Pensacola Beach Air Show in July.

The air show program this year is built around social distancing in observance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for the COVID-19 virus.

The program will be a four-day event, and each day will have similar flight maneuvers. This expanded schedule will give the public four different opportunities to view the performances at least once.

The event’s footprint has been expanded substantially and there will be no center point in this year’s performance, to comply with CDC recommendations.

Aerial displays along the beach are scheduled to begin before noon each day.

SRIA staff and performers, including the Blue Angels, are still refining exact times and geographical locations that will include both Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.

The full program with all the details will be published on June 26, 2020.

