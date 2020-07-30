Santa Rosa District Schools extend deadline to choose learning option

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa District Schools is giving parents and guardians more time to select the learning option for the 2020-21 school year.

The deadline has been pushed to August 7, 2020. Options include a remote setting, virtual learning, or a traditional structure.

Parents and guardians may select a learning option at www.santarosa.k12.fl.us.

