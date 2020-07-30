Santa Rosa District Schools extend deadline to choose learning option

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa District Schools is giving parents and guardians more time to select the learning option for the 2020-21 school year.
The deadline has been pushed to August 7, 2020. Options include a remote setting, virtual learning, or a traditional structure.
Parents and guardians may select a learning option at www.santarosa.k12.fl.us.
LATEST STORIES:
- 11-year-old boy with autism helps save grandmother after fall
- Mississippi leads country in recent positivity rate of COVID-19 tests
- BIKER DAD: Motorcycle Santa brings summer cheer during COVID-19 crisis
- WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, UAB Dr. Marrazzo to provide COVID-19 updates
- Hot dogs come with mustard, what about beer?