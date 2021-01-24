Santa Rosa deputies searching for missing, endangered man

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a missing endangered person’s investigation. They need the public’s assistance in locating 59-year-old Timothy Fitzgerald.

He was last seen on 6600 block of Trammel Drive in Milton between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. He is a white man with grey hair and a grey beard. Fitzgerald was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, possibly a blue striped shirt, green jacket.

Fitzgerald is known to hitchhike and may possibly be headed to Ocala, Fla. He left the residence on foot. Fitzgerald is considered endangered due to a medical condition.