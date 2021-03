SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a missing man.

SRCSO is currently looking for Michael Bishop, 65, who has been missing for approximately 10 days. Bishop is around 6’0″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

SRCSO asks that you have seen or know of Bishop’s whereabouts to contact them at 850-983-1230