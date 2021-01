SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a 54-year-old male fugitive wanted on charges of Sexual Assault – Sexual Battery on Victim less than 12 Years Old.

Deputies say Arbona is approximately 5’09” and 170 pounds, with gray hair, and hazel eyes.

If you know Henry’s whereabouts, please call 437-STOP (7867). You can also visit SRCCS.com or the P3 Mobile App. Your information is always anonymous and could earn you up to $3,000.