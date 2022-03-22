PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who created a non-profit organization to help homeless women veterans was killed Monday morning in a car accident.

“We’re still walking around numb,” Pollyanna Neely said.

Neely first met Nancy Bullock-Prevot more than 20 years ago in the Navy. They were part of a women’s mentorship program and Neely chose Bullock-Prevot to be her mentee.

“I picked Nancy and we have been friends and family ever since,” she said.

She was proud of the work Bullock-Prevot did to create the Honor H.E.R Foundation in Northwest Florida.

“In taking care of women, she took care of families,” Neely said.

The organization focuses on providing resources to women who are military veterans. In 2019, she opened Faith House which is a place for homeless veterans to live until they can get back on their feet.

“It was her belief and vision that women veterans should always have somewhere to go and she didn’t call it a shelter,” Neely said. “She called it a home.”

Bullock-Prevot was 46 years old. She was driving her Vanderhall three wheeler on Chumuckla Highway in Pace when troopers say she crossed over the center line and crashed into a truck.

Bullock-Prevot’s friends and family will continue the work she started to restore hope, honor and dignity for struggling female veterans.

“We vow to continue, we vow to continue,” Neely said.

Bullock-Prevot was a widow and she leaves behind two daughters.

Click here for more information on the Honor H.E.R. Foundation she founded and how you can donate.