SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she cut another woman and stole her vehicle, according to a release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to South Airport Road on June 28 for a report of a cutting. When they arrived, deputies found that the suspect and victim knew each other and had gotten into an argument. During the argument, the suspect allegedly cut the victim, pushed the victim out of the victim’s car and stole it, according to the release.

Ashley Winslow, 29, was arrested for the alleged assault. She is charged with second-degree felony aggravated battery: causing bodily harm or disability, and first-degree felony robbery: carjacking with a firearm or weapon.