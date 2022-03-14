GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after police say she shot a man in the back after they got into an argument Saturday morning.

Cheryl Kendrick, 66, is charged with aggravated battery.

The Gulf Breeze Police Department was called to a home on Duncan Avenue just before 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Kendrick and a man were arguing and it turned physical.

“I Facebooked my ex-wife and she thought I cheated on her or something,” the victim told officers. “She was beating the f— out of me and I pushed her out of the way, knocked her down and tried to get out of the house.”

As they were fighting, Kendrick went to a bedroom and was followed by the victim. Once in the bedroom, Kendrick grabbed a gun from the nightstand drawer and shot the victim as he ran away, according to police.

The man was shot in the upper back. He left the house, someone called 911 and he was taken to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.

“After I seen blood, I told him to get out and I told him I have no pity,” Kendrick told officers. “I guess he can’t hurt me anymore.”

Kendrick was arrested and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail.