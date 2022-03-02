SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for several charges, including DUI manslaughter for a crash that happened back in 2019.

Roxanne Hornsby was sentenced after she crashed into another vehicle while driving under the influence. The driver of the other vehicle died from their injuries.

Before the crash, several drivers “called 911 to report Hornsby’s reckless driving,” according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office. Investigators determined that Hornsby reached speeds up to 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone before the crash.

Hornsby’s 8-year-old child was with her at the time of the crash. She was not seriously injured, according to the release.

Investigators determined that Hornsby was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Her blood alcohol content level was measured at 0.095 and benzodiazepines were also found in her system. Benzodiazepine is a depressant similar to alcohol. Hornsby was scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 20, 2021, but she missed her hearing and fled the state of Florida.

Hornsby was later found in Wheeling, Illinois, and arrested.

Hornsby was charged with:

Vehicular Homicide

DUI with a Minor in the Vehicle

Grand Theft of Electronic Monitoring Equipment

Hornsby will serve 15 years for the vehicular manslaughter charge and five more for the grand theft charge in the Florida Department of Corrections Facility. Hornsby’s driver’s license was permanently revoked.