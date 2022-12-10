Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot.

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot.

Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics arrived they pronounced Rogers dead.

Officials said this case is being investigated as an unattended death and they do not believe foul play was involved. This investigation is ongoing.