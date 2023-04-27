SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was rearrested after she attempted to bring a Fentanyl-Meth combination into the Santa Rosa County Jail, according to an arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Pamela Davis, 35, was arrested in December of 2022 for an outstanding warrant. A deputy with SRCSO arrested her and asked her if she had any illegal items. The deputy then drove her to the Santa Rosa County Jail and started the booking procedures.

During the booking process, deputies found a medium size piece of aluminum foil and a disposable lighter in her jacket pocket. “Inside of the aluminum foil was an unknown brown waxy substance weighing 1.1 grams,” according to the arrest report. The deputy that arrested Davis did a field test on the substance but received negative results. the substance was then submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for more testing.

On April 25, 2023, the test results from FDLE returned and showed that the substance was a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a county jail/detention facility.