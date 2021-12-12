Woman arrested in Illinois after fleeing hearing for vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges in Florida

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested in Illinois Dec. 10 after she failed to make a court appearance in Gulf breeze, Fla. for vehicular homicide and DUI charges.

Roxanne Hornsby, was charged by the Gulf Breeze Police Department with vehicular homicide and DUI for a traffic crash that happened back in 2019, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Breeze Police department.

Hornsby’s hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20, 2021, but she missed her hearing and fled the state of Florida. She was later found in Wheeling, Illinois and taken into custody by local law enforcement, according to the post.