SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service are fighting a wildfire near Dickerson City Road in Santa Rosa County.

Evacuations have been ordered for residents living in the area. Residents are also encouraged to avoid Dickerson City and Garcon Point Roads as firefighters work to put out the fire.

Three tractor-plow units, one helicopter and one “fixed-wing aircraft” are on scene, according to a news release from the Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center. Several more Tractor plows and air tankers are being taken to the fire.

If residents drive through smoke, they should slow down and turn on their low-beam headlights. If it is too unsafe, drivers should pull over and wait for the smoke to clear.

Currently, the size of the fire is unknown.