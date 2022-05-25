SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Severe weather moving across the area Wednesday and Thursday brings threats of flash flooding Wednesday and tornado threats Thursday morning. Officials in Santa Rosa County are offering sand to residents who want to make sandbags ahead of the storms.

The Santa Rosa County Public Works Department will have sand at four locations. Sand will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a department news release. Here’s where you can bag sand:

The corner of Leisure Street ad Citrus Drive in Navarre

Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze

Pace Fire-Rescue

The corner of Pine Forest Road and Carroll Road in Milton

You must bring your own bags and shovels. Officials said you can buy bags at most area hardware stores.

The National Weather Service said there is a high risk of rip currents along Navarre Beach through Friday night.