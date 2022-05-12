MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A boil advisory has been issued for some Milton residents. The advisory went into effect Thursday, May 12, after a water main break occurred.
The water main break happened at Garcon Point Road and affects several residents from Burl Oaks Drive South to Mary Kitchens Road, according to a news release from Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System. Areas near Mary Kitchens Road are also affected including:
- Tidal Bay
- Blackwater Street
- Kensara Drive
- Bon Bay Court
- Delhi Drive
- Copelare Drive
- Mykell Drive
Residents are advised to boil water used for cooking, drinking making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Water that has come to a rolling boil for one minute is considered safe. Water bottles can also be used. If you have any questions about the water boil notice, call Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System at 850-623-8508.