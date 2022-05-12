MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A boil advisory has been issued for some Milton residents. The advisory went into effect Thursday, May 12, after a water main break occurred.

The water main break happened at Garcon Point Road and affects several residents from Burl Oaks Drive South to Mary Kitchens Road, according to a news release from Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System. Areas near Mary Kitchens Road are also affected including:

Tidal Bay

Blackwater Street

Kensara Drive

Bon Bay Court

Delhi Drive

Copelare Drive

Mykell Drive

Residents are advised to boil water used for cooking, drinking making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Water that has come to a rolling boil for one minute is considered safe. Water bottles can also be used. If you have any questions about the water boil notice, call Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System at 850-623-8508.