SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested a man Thursday night and charged him with three drug-related felonies, according to SRCSO.

Henry Dewayne Watson III was the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by SRCSO narcotics investigators at Garcon Point Road and Interstate 10, and he had an active federal warrant at the time, which led to his arrest.

Further investigation found 230 games of cocaine, 230 grams of marijuana and 79 grams of ecstasy inside the vehicle.

Watson was charged with first-degree felony drug trafficking: phenethylamines 10 grams or more, first-degree felony cocaine trafficking: 28 grams less than 150k cocaine or mixture and third-degree felony marijuana sale: Schedule I.

According to SRCSO, the street value of the drugs found in the vehicle amounts to around $8,800.

Watson is currently being held in the SRCSO detention facility.