PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — New information is being released in a case where seven people were hospitalized after eating at a Japanese Steak House in Pace, Fla. Saturday.

Nikko’s Japanese Steak House is under investigation. According to officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were “poisoned by a narcotic.” Deputies have already interviewed one suspect but could not release any other information.

Not only is the SRCSO investigating, but the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco is also conducting its own investigation. The restaurant closed early Saturday. It is unknown at this time if the business will reopen for normal hours Monday.

This is a developing story.