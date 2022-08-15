SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash involving three vehicles Monday, Aug. 15 in Santa Rosa County.
The crash happened after a white pickup truck rear-ended a red pickup while driving along State Road 87. The impact caused the red pickup to crash into a stopped SUV, according to a news release from the FHP.
The pickup truck then flipped over, causing a roadway block. Emergency crews worked the three-vehicle crash. The drivers of the white pickup truck and SUV were not injured, according to the release.
The 82-year-old man who flipped inside the red pickup was taken to a hospital. He was treated for minor injuries, according to the release. Troopers confirmed that all three drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
