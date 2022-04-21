SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as the “Tiger King,” served his husband with divorce papers April 18.

Maldonado-Passage filed for divorce in March of 2022 from his husband Dillon Passage. Their relationship was documented in the Netflix series “Tiger King,” where Maldonado-Passage is also referred to as Joe “Exotic.”

Passage initially posted on social media that he filed for divorce from Maldonado-Passage, but never followed through according to Autumn Beck Blackledge, who represents Joe “Exotic.”

Passage was served divorce papers in Citrus Springs, Fla. Passage will have 20 days to respond to Maldonado’s petition for Dissolution, according to a news release from Autumn Beck Blackledge.

The pair were married for fours years.