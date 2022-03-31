SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as the “Tiger King,” has filed for divorce from his husband Dillon Passage. The petition to dissolve the marriage was made March 31, 2022, in Santa Rosa County.

Maldonado-Passage has been married to Dillon Passage for four years. Their relationship was documented in the Netflix series “Tiger King,” where Maldonado-Passage is also referred to as Joe “Exotic.”

Maldonado-Passage summoned his husband to court, where he filed to dissolve the marriage.

Although Dillon Passage announced that he filed for divorce on social media, he did not serve any papers to Maldonado-Passage, according to a news release from Autumn Beck Blackledge, who represents Joe “Exotic.”

Maldonado-Passage tried to contact Dillon Passage to continue with the divorce but was unable to reach him. The pair “last live together as a married couple with the internet to remain in Gulf Breeze,” according to the release.