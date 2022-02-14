MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that they were responding to a threat at Milton High School.

They did not clarify what the nature of the threat was or if anyone was hurt at the school.

This is a developing story. We have a team on its way to the school to continue coverage. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Milton High School, the oldest in Santa Rosa County, is located at Stewart St. in Milton, Fla.