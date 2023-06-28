SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A third man has been arrested in the murder of 24 year old Joseph Liebe, in Pace.

Ty’jerrious Malone, 20 years old, has been arrested for First Degree Murder, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred in the area of Wallace Lake Rd off of Quintette Rd in Pace. In the incident, Liebe was shot while driving away in his vehicle and subsequently crashed into the nearby woods.

The following day, Marcus Dickinson, 30 years old, was arrested for Second degree Murder. On June 21, Ja’cobey James, 20 years old, was arrested for First Degree Murder.

Malone is being held in the Escambia County, Alabama jail.