MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Test results released Tuesday show dangerous chemicals in some private well water near U.S. Navy bases and fields in Florida and Alabama.

The Navy has been testing for chemicals called PFAS. These are man-made chemicals that aren’t absorbed well in soil and could migrate to groundwater. They’re used in many products including fire fighting foam which is what the Navy has used for years. Elevated levels of this chemical may be associated with an increased risk of some cancers and diseases, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The results are in for the private drinking water wells near NAS Whiting Field and 11 outlying landing fields.

Overall, 683 samples were collected. PFAS was detected below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency health advisory in 279 samples. PFAS was detected above the EPA health advisory in 18 samples.

Below is a summary of the results compared to the EPA health advisory of 70 parts per trillion for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The results are the combined concentrations of two PFAS: perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

All residents who previously requested to have their drinking water sampled will receive information about an upcoming Open House to review the results of the investigation in person.

The open house events will be conducted June 7 and June 8:

June 7 for NAS WF and FL OLFs

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa County Auditorium

4530 Spikes Way, Milton, FL