Taggers snag and release 8-foot tiger shark on Navarre Beach

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — With permission from NOAA’s APEX Predator Program, Kyle Mac and his team spent Sunday tagging sharks along the Gulf Coast.

Mac with Kyle Mac’s shark fishing charters & excursion says they tagged 4 sandbar sharks and a juvenile tiger. The group ran out of tags just before the team reeled in a large tiger shark.

Mac tells WKRG News 5 the shark is estimated to be a female about 8 to 9 feet long. The group released the tiger shark so it can grow and reproduce.

The Apex Predator Program was created to gather information on shark species. NOAA uses the data to help measure and manage large Atlantic sharks.

