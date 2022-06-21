SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured three children Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol said one of those children is in critical condition.

The crash happened after a woman driving an SUV tried to turn left onto Cyanamid Road. The 16-year-old driver didn’t yield when making the turn and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck, according to a news release from FHP.

Troopers determined that the SUV struck the semi’s right side. The force of the crash caused the SUV to spin, hitting another semi. In total, the SUV was hit from the front and back, causing injuries to the driver and her three passengers.

A 16-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy and a 64-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. A 9-year-old boy was also critically injured. The other two drivers were not injured, according to the release.

Troopers said the crash happened at Avalon Boulevard and Cyanamid Road Tuesday, June 21, at about 1 p.m.