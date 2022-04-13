SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect in the death of Cassi Carli, the Navarre mother whose body was found April 2 in a barn in Alabama, waived extradition Tuesday in Tennessee.

Marcus Spanevelo, 34, did not appear as scheduled in court in Maury County, Tennessee, after he voluntarily signed his waiver of extradition to Florida, according to the court coordinator.

This means officials can begin making arraignments to pick up Spanevelo to bring him back to Santa Rosa County, where he faces several charges, including tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Spanevelo was the last to see Carli during a custody exchange on March 27. Carli’s family said she planned to pick up her 4-year-old daughter Saylor from Spanevelo, her ex-boyfriend, at Navarre Beach.

She was never heard from again.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo’s current charges stem from investigators finding Carli’s phone and other unknowns at this time. More charges are expected to be filed.

Carli’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a St. Clair County, Alabama barn after nearly a week-long search.

“Once the autopsy is done and you see the charges filed, you’ll understand,” Sheriff Johnson said.

The question now: When will Spanevelo be brought back to Santa Rosa County to face those charges?

Sgt. Rich Aloy, the spokesman with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, said he hadn’t been told whether there were plans Wednesday to pick up Spanevelo to bring him back to Santa Rosa County. He said it’s normally a State Attorney’s Office decision.

Carli’s autopsy was performed in Huntsville on April 4, but those results still have not been released. At last check Wednesday, St. Clair’s County deputy coroner Joe Sweatt said the coroner’s office was still waiting on a toxicology report before releasing autopsy results. Spanevelo has not yet been charged with murder, but Johnson has alluded that the charge is pending.

“I think [Spanevelo] is going to spend the rest of his life in prison or he’s going to get the needle.” Johnson said. “Hopefully the needle.”