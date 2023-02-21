SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One student was transported to a local medical center after a school bus crash in Santa Rosas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on U.S. Hwy. 98, west bound just east of Ramblewood Drive. A school bus was traveling west on Hwy. 98 within the crustuction zone located east of Ramblewood Drive, to the bus’s front.

“An SUV was stopped for traffic west bound on U.S. Hwy. 98, within the construction zone,” FHP said in the release. “The school bus failed to stop or slow in time for the SUV. Subsequently, the bus collied with the SUV’s rear resulting in minor damage.”

FHP said the bus was occupied by 35 students at the time of collision, with one student being transported to Gulf Breeze Medical Center with minor injuries.