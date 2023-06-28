MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — There are no charges pending in a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one in Milton, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, though the investigation continues.

SRCSO said deputies responded to a home on Bailly Road in Milton at about 9:30 Wednesday morning. There they spoke with the homeowner. The homeowner said they shot a “suspicious individual.”

That person was taken from the scene to be treated for the gunshot. No additional information about that person’s condition was immediately available.

SRCSO said the homeowner has “cooperated fully” with the investigation. Deputies were allowed to search the home. Based on the investigation so far, “investigators have determined that stand your ground may apply in this case,” according to the release.

SRCSO is still investigating. The case will be sent to the Office of the State Attorney for review.