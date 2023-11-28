MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Winterfest Arts and Crafts Fair is set to return Friday and Saturday, according to event organizers.

The church is at 6849 Oak St., and the event will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EVENT LOCATION:

Those attending can shop for handmade crafts, custom jewelry, artwork, woodcrafts, candles and other handiwork. The event will also feature a drawing for a handmade quilt.

Attendees can also tour the historic St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on both event days.

The Episcopal Church women will sell homemade baked goods and sweets while the men grill hot dogs and hamburgers.

Food trucks and vendors featuring Mediterranean food, barbeque, hot dogs, tacos, home cooking and coffee beverages will be featured in the event for the first time this year.

As the event ends Friday, Light Up Milton will begin with Santa Claus arriving at Riverwalk Pavilion at 5 p.m., and the tree lighting ceremony following at 5:30 p.m.

The Blackwater Pyrates Lighted Boat Parade will follow at 6 p.m. Friday, and the night will conclude with fireworks on the Blackwater River at 6:30 p.m.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: A Minute with Drexel: A simpler holiday