SRCSO warning residents not to click on shirt text offer

Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents not to click on what appears to be an offer on a shirt discount. In a Facebook post Saturday they wrote:

We have received several complaints about a text message that is being sent to our residents. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office DOES NOT solicit our citizens. We recommend not clicking on the link as we cannot assure your online safety.

The text offers $10 off a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Shirt. The sheriff’s office redacted the URL domain so it’s not clear where the link would send users.

