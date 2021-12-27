South Walton Fire District to host annual Polar Bear Plunge

Santa Rosa County is having their eighth annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Years Day.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — South Walton Fire District will be hosting their eighth annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, according to the fire district.

The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar. The registration cost is $20 for each participant. Children 12 and under can participate for free.

A costume contest will be held at 12:15 p.m. followed by the plunge at Ed Walline Beach Access around 1 p.m.

“In previous years, the funds we’ve collected have been used to provide smoke alarms for residents or free CPR classes. This year is even more special because we’ll be giving the money we raise to the family of SWFD Firefighter/EMT Noah Collins to help support him in his recovery,” South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said.

If you would like more information on the event, click here.