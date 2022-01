MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A little more than six years after a mother was killed, no one has been charged with murder.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now up to $9,500. Brandy Maples was found dead Jan. 20, 2016 near Morgan Road and Palomino Drive in Milton. She leaves behind four children.

If you have any information about what happened, you can call Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP.