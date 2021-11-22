Sheriff’s Office solves two deadly shootings in one week near Navarre

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Investigators solve two homicides in one week.

One scene is classified as a pre-meditated murder, another a stand your ground case. Both cases in one week are rare for Santa Rosa County deputies.

“Definite strain on our major crimes and our evidence and crime scene unit,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson.

What is being ruled as self-defense is the most recent shooting near Holley. A child custody drop-off arrangement turned deadly.

It happened in the Shell parking lot off Highway 87. James McCuller, 25, told deputies he was there to pick up his son from the boy’s grandfather, 57-year-old Richard Dye.

Sheriff Johnson says video from the store shows dye approach McCullers’ car to pick a fight.

“If you are in your vehicle and someone comes up in an aggressive manner and yanks the door open and tries to yank you out to beat you up, you can defend yourself, and that’s what happened,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Deputies in Alabama helped solve the second case. John Patrick Guillebeau, 60, arrested outside Dothan accused of shooting and killing 67-year-old Victor Trial on November 14.

The sheriff said Guillebeau and the victim grew up in the same town in Georgia and something from their past triggered the shooting.

Guillebeau was identified from a video at the Pearl Condominiums and will face first-degree premeditated murder.

“Both of these were concluded in three or four days so I think that speaks highly for our crime scenes unit,” said Sheriff Johnson.