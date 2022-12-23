Updated 3:40 p.m.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District firefighters are still pumping water on a fire that impacted three structures.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning in Seagrove Beach.

Authorities said they believe the fire started in a structure that was under construction, off of Oasis and Bramble Lanes, near Hammocks Lane. The flames then quickly spread to other structures.

The fire was large enough that several Bay County departments were called-in to assist.

“With the winds and the weather conditions that we have, it’s going to make it a little bit more difficult as the wind picks up,” SWFD PIO Mackenzie McClintock said. “It picks up that fire a little bit each time that the wind does gust through but the fire has been contained. We don’t have any other further evacuations or residences that are threatened.”

The South Walton Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal’s office are conducting a joint investigation. The American Red Cross is also on the scene and assisting.

No injuries were reported.

Previous version below:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures.

Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Original Story:

South Walton Fire District said units are responding to a structure fire on Oasis Lane. They said the fire then rapidly spread to neighboring structures.

At 10:45 Friday morning SWFD firefighters continued to extinguish the flames with the help of other agencies.

Officials said residents have been evacuated on Suzanne Drive out of an abundance of caution.

South Walton officials say there are no more evacuations at this time.

We will update this as more information is known.