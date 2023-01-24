SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a deputy on a felony lewd and lascivious behavior charge Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the SRCSO.

David Daniels was a School Resource Officer at High Road School of Santa Rosa, a school for students with special needs. Daniels has since been removed and replaced with another deputy, according to the post. The investigation showed the alleged incident occurred in January 2016. SRCSO did say Daniels was not a school resource officer at High Road School of Santa Rosa at the time of the 2016 incident.

SRCSO said they learned Monday a report “of misconduct had been made against Daniels to the Department of Children and Families,” and Major Crimes detectives immediately started investigating.

SRCSO said they have “no reason to believe that any misconduct occurred while Daniels was on duty or school premises,” according to the post.

“Unfortunately, today we had to arrest one of our own,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “This is another case of an individual that has tarnished the badge. Once we were made aware of it, we responded appropriately, arrested him, and terminated his employment. At the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, we put our citizens first and any deputy who breaks the law will be immediately held accountable.”

Anyone with any concerns regarding Daniels is asked to contact Lt. Sample in charge of our School Resource Division at 850-983-1100.