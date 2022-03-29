(WKRG) — As severe weather moves toward the Gulf Coast Wednesday night and Thursday morning, WKRG News 5 is tracking the storms — and which schools are closing or canceling events. We will continue to update this list during the severe weather. You can keep up with all the latest from the WKRG News 5 Weather team here.

Santa Rosa County Schools

Santa Rosa Schools will not hold afterschool activities Wednesday, March 30 due to severe weather concerns. School officials said they will continue to monitor the weather. Currently, school activities will resume Thursday, March 31.

