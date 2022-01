(WKRG) Family of the first baby born at SRMC

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa Medical Center welcomes the first baby of 2022 three days into the new year.

Orion Isaiah was born on Jan. 3 to Kerstin Kent and Michael Dunn at the Santa Rosa Medical Center’s Baby Suite.

Orion Isaiah

SRMC gave Kent and Dunn a basket of items donated by hospital staff and businesses in the area in order to congratulate them. Items in the basket ranged from gift certificates to items for Kent and Orion.

Kent and Orion are recovering well, according to SRMC.