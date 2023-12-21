MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Nine water systems in Santa Rosa County are speaking out against a proposed bill that would create a regional water utility.

Representatives from the different water systems came together Thursday afternoon for a press conference in Milton. The North Santa Rosa Utility Coalition consists of the following water systems: Bagdad-Garcon Point, Berrydale, Chumuckla, East Milton, Moore Creek-Mount Carmel, Pace, Point Baker, Jay and the City of Milton.

State Senator Doug Broxson’s bill would place all of the water systems under the purview of a single governing body similar to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

They say this proposed regional water utility will cost at least $5 million and would likely mean rate increases for the 100,000 residents they serve on the north end of the county.

“Government never reduces itself and we see this as a step to more bureaucracy for the people of Santa Rosa County,” North Santa Rosa Utility Coalition Spokesperson Robert Smith said. “If you live north of Yellow River, you have a vital interest at stake here. This bill needs to be completely drawn from any consideration.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Senator Broxson’s office, and we’re waiting to hear back.

Florida’s legislative session starts on Jan. 9.