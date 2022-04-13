MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s confirmed the Major Crimes Division is investigating the killing of a loose livestock donkey.

SRCSO says around noon on Tuesday, April 12 they received a call of a loose donkey on Deaton Bridge Road where a Deputy Sheriff responded on the scene to assist. While the deputy assisted, dispatch reached out to contact their independent livestock contractor for assistance. The Deputy Sheriff tried several times to corral the donkey but was not successful. When the livestock contractor arrived, the Deputy Sheriff was told his assistance was no longer needed.

SRCSO says later they learned the independent livestock contractor shot and killed the donkey. In SRCSO’s Facebook post they mentioned how “deeply troubled they were by the incident and the safety and care of animals has been and remains of the utmost importance to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.”