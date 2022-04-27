SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they will hold several citizens’ firearm safety courses.

SRCSO says they have added additional classes due to an increased interest from the community. The Citizens Firearm Safety Course is a basic class for responsible gun owners. This class is a prerequisite to obtaining a Florida Concealed Carrying License. A focus of this class is the safe ownership and operation of a firearm.

If you are a Santa Rosa County resident you are encouraged to sign up for the classes as soon as possible because SRCSO believes they will fill up quickly.

The added days are:

Friday, June 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m to 10 a.m.

Monday, June 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday, June 9, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m to 10 a.m.

Monday, June 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, June 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday, June 23, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you wish to enroll click here and in the ‘programs’ tab click on ‘Citizens Firearm Safety Course.