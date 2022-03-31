NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference about a Navarre woman who was last seen on March 27. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the main office in Milton.

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen on March 27 in Navarre Beach. Her daughter, 4-year-old Saylor, was also missing. SRCS deputies located Cassie’s car on March 29 and on March 30 Saylor was located.