MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County school district is helping students who are struggling at home because of technology and connection issues.

The district will be giving out 3,000 iPads and WiFi hotspots. They will focus on students in early grades and those with limited or no internet access at home. This purchase is possible because the district secured a $1.4 million grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Thorpe said the goal is to close the learning gap that occurs once a child goes home.

“They can use it for homework,” Thorpe said. “They can use it for projects for their classroom. They can bring the device back and forth to school. These are district devices with all the filtering systems on that are required to be on for students to use devices.”

The district will start receiving the first devices in the next couple of weeks.

