SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services has put out an urgent need for the surrounding community to help fostering or adopting dogs at their shelter.

According to a report released by the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office, the shelter has reached critical capacity. While the foster care program at SRCAS has been a big relief, space and resources are limited.

“The animal shelter has been at capacity more days than not over the last year,” said Dr. Megan Arevelo, shelter veterinarian. The shelter reported irresponsible pet ownership and not spaying/neutering pets as contributing factors in the situation.

“Unfortunately, most animals being brought in are not spayed or neutered and were found roaming. When you combine all of those things, you end up with a lot of extra animals at the shelter. It’s important for those who own pets to have them spayed or neutered to cut down on overpopulation,” said Arevelo.

In addition to finding homes for pets, the shelter provides care for strays, injured, sick, and behaviorally needy animals. All pets receive food, shelter, spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and more during their stay.

With 96 dogs currently under shelter care, there are no more open kennels, and more animals are on their way. To provide help, the shelter stated that fosters taking one or more of the available 50+ dogs for two to three weeks would be really beneficial, in addition to rescue partners pulling dogs to open kennel space.

Visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/727/Foster-Program for more information on the foster program. Rescue groups interested in helping the shelter should contact the rescue coordinator, Tara DeAguilera at 850-530-5128.

For more information on programs offered by the animal shelter or to make an appointment to adopt, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.