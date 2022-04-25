MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation is underway after a dog was found stabbed with a knife in Milton.

The dog named Marley was stabbed in the back on April 7, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, and needed immediate medical attention. Investigators said the dog was stabbed at about 6:30 a.m. on Henderson Smith Road in Milton.

Marley was taken to a veterinarian and was euthanized due to the injuries. The SRCSO said anyone with information about the incident should call its non-emergency line at 850-983-1190.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide tips to Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers by calling 850-437-STOP. You can receive a reward up to $3,000.