SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County has temporarily suspended recycling while the Emerald Coast Utility Authority facility is being repaired. The ECUA Materials Recovery Facility has been closed due to equipment malfunctions and supply chain issues.

Effective June 22 until the facility has reopened Waste Pro will not take any recycling services. People who use Waste Pro are asked not to place recycling items into their blue bin and are asked to place recycling items into your gray trash cans according to the press release.

Customers of Waste Pro will receive a credit on their next billing for the suspension. Expectations of the ECUA to reopen are to be in August. Waste Pro customers can call 850-365-1900 for more information.