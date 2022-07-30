SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around.

According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing as a “Deputy Reeves” has been calling people about a supposed “case number.” The post also says the supposed deputy was calling from a local number with an 850 area code. That number has been disconnected but it’s a reminder to be wary about anyone calling asking for money claiming to be from a government agency.