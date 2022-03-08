SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is introducing the SAFE program to Santa Rosa County.

According to a Facebook post by SRCSO the sheriff’s office is allowing better communication for those with special needs and those with other disabilities to get better emergency help. The SAFE program allows first responders and citizens to communicate better if the citizen is affected with any form of special need.

SRCSO says the SAFE program is completely voluntary and benefits the citizens of Santa Rosa County to help save lives. This program covers:

missing persons

fire rescue

traffic stops

SRCSO says when a deputy, EMS, or firefighter sees the sticker they know how to approach with care. The sticker of the SAFE program can be applied in a visible area by the front door or the driver side of the rear of your vehicle.

To Enroll in the SAFE program, download the enrollment form and email it to Dispatch@srso.net.